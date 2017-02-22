

Home Show at Indiana State University Hulman Center on February 24-26

Friday: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Businesses, vendors and exhibitors are needed for the show. This event is perfect for anyone building a home or thinking about remodeling. This year’s event features many new vendors including custom woodworking companies, and concrete block companies from out of state.

Contact the Home Builder’s Association of Greater Terre Haute at (812) 234-5736 or go to hbaterrehaute.com.

Admission is free, but non perishable food items would be appreciated to donate to the local Light House Mission.