ISP: Fog a factor in accident Wednesday morning in Sullivan County involving school bus

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police reports fog was a factor in a Wednesday morning accident at the intersection of State Road 48 and State Road 63.



ISP stated the accident happened just after 7:15 a.m. and involved a school bus that was traveling west on SR 48 approaching the intersection of SR 63.

“Due to heavy fog, [driver] failed to notice the stop sign in time, applied his brakes, and skidded off the roadway into a field,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts stated in a release. “There was no damage to the bus.”

There were 27 students on the bus at the time; one student did report injuries and was taken to the Sullivan County Community Hospital by a family member.

There were no citations issued and excessive speed was not a factor.

Representatives from the Rural Community Academy School were present at the scene as well as another bus from RCA to transport the students onto school. Various families of the students were present as well.