Related Coverage Authorities squash social media investigation rumors in Delphi; prep for press conference

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators in Carroll County will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide new information on the Delphi double homicide case.

Law enforcement will provide information on the ongoing double homicide investigation of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.