LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – The Linton Police Department reports they are looking for a missing 70-year-old man.

Officials reports Bruce Smith left his home early this morning. He lives at 529 1st Street NE in Linton. It is believed he left in a blight blue 2012 Ford Focus.

If you have any information, contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411.