Local students gain global attention for eco-friendly cars

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of small town students is showing off big ambitions. The Super Mileage Club at Sullivan High School is leading to future careers.

The group of five males and three female students stay after school every Tuesday and Wednesday to build eco-friendly car prototypes.

The students have earned trophy after trophy, competing in the Shell Eco-Marathon event each year.

It’s a global competition, attracting teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Don’t let this team’s size fool you. They may look small but their talent landed them in second place last year at the global competition.

“We go out in the community and a lot of people have seen what we’ve done and comment on it so it’s an incredible feeling knowing you’ve done something that big from a small town like this,” said William Drabbo, a senior at Sullivan High School.

“It’s great to be able to see kids come in as a freshman and leave as a senior because they grow so much,” said Brian Wagaman, the team’s coach. “I hope this experience is giving them tools that they can use for the rest of their lives.”

Many of the students go on to land jobs in engineering or building prototypes.

The Super Mileage Club will attend the state’s competition in Indianapolis on April 10. They’ll compete in the Shell Eco-Marathon event April 25 – 27.