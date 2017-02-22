Man arrested after allegedly leaving infant child alone to break into a church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County man is behind bars on burglary charges.

On Wednesday morning officers from the Terre Haute Police Department responded to an address on Hampton Avenue regarding stolen property.

According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Riley Latham was watching their infant child while the victim was at work.

At 1:00 a.m. she says she received a text message from Latham saying that he “did something bad.”

That is when the victim left work to check on her child.

Latham allegedly told her he left the house and broke into a church at 3000 College Avenue and stole several things.

That is when she called the police.

Latham allegedly fled the home before police arrived.

After searching the area, police found Latham along with the stolen property.

Latham was charged with burglary, neglect of a dependent/child, criminal mischief, and theft.

The child was not injured in the incident.