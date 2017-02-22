Maple syrup production comes up short

VIGO Co., Ind. (WTHI) – Getting your hands on locally made maple syrup might prove more challenging this year.

Drilling through a mighty maple right now will likely leave you with….nothing.

That’s certainly A problem for those who depend on selling local maple syrup.

For producers like Vigo County Parks and Rec. Assistant Superintendent Adam Grossman at Prairie Creek Park; the warm weather ended syrup-making season weeks earlier than normal.

“It warmed up into the 60s and 70s here in the middle of February and cut our operations short by at least two, two-and-a-half weeks,”stressed Grossman. “That resulted in cutting out operation and production down to about 50 to 70 percent less than we normally make.”

Grossman says the lines went dry Friday last week. Inspecting the transport lines now just reveals sap residue and mold.

Only one feeling sums up this outcome after months of hard work and preparation.

Disappointment.

“At least 100 gallons is our goal for the year,” explained Grossman. “At this point we produced 31 gallons this year. It was a very disappointing year. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into maple syrup.”

Many other tappers are also noticing warmer trends during typical sap removal times. Should the trend continue, it could mean local maple syrup for your pancakes a little earlier in the future.

“Instead of tapping February 1st, maybe we need to look at that last month in January,” urged Grossman. “Maybe buy us a week of good run time to offset the earlier and earlier springs we seem to be getting now.”

For peak sap flow, temperatures should be in the low 40s by day and upper 20s by night.

Grossman says this harvest is the worst he’s seen at Prairie Creek Park or heard of in general – dead last.