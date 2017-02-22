Moore to the Story: Letters to the condemned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County is home to the only federal prison in the country that employs the death penalty.

It’s also home to one of the most historic convents in the nation.

What happens when an agent of peace comes face to face with a convicted agent of death?

In part one of Moore to the Story, Rondrell told you about Sister Rita Clare Geradot’s journey into the sisterhood.

This is what happens when her training is put to the test.

We all know the Golden Rule…”Do to others what you’d want to be done to you.”

What happens if that other is condemned to death?

“You know, I never thought of him as a murderer, I thought of him as a fellow human being.”

Sister Rita speaks with love about a man that many say doesn’t deserve it.

That man is David Hammer.

Back in the 1970’s, he held patients hostage at gunpoint in an Oklahoma hospital.

After his arrest, he escaped from prison…twice.

After that, he murdered his cell mate. That was the last straw.

A court sentenced him to death…that sentence sent him to Terre Haute.

That sentence didn’t end anything for Sister Rita.

“I remember the day…it was February 14th, and said, I would consider visiting, and I said, well let me think about it,” Sister Rita said.

It was a request on Valentine’s Day. The day of love.

A chance to show love unconditionally.

In the year 2000, they had a meeting.

“At first he apologized and said I think I did all the talking and I said don’t worry about that David, I’ll be coming back every week, and we’re going to have an hour or more together,” the Sister said.

Was she ever scared?

“Never,” Sister Rita said, “People always ask me that. I mean, there was no reason to be scared…because I mean, we were separated and there was no way that anyone could have gotten me.”

She said all of those meetings had an effect.

Hammer was opening up and accepting help.

“Prayer was always a part of it. When the time was getting short, or shorter than we wanted, he would say, I think we better pray,” Sister Rita said.

After several years, something happened…that no matter how you look at it defeated the odds.

A judge changed Hammer’s sentence.

The court cited remorse and the charitable acts he did while in Terre Haute.

Now, he’s in a medical prison in Missouri.

He is still facing life without the possibility of parole.

That’s when they started writing each other, and they’ve been doing it ever since.

“I would not say they deserve to die for what they’ve done. I would say they deserve to be punished, and life without the possibility of parole is a tough punishment,” the sister said.

For the rest of his life, David Hammer will live with his guilt…but he is still living, with hope for redemption.

That has a lot to do with her. Years after answering her own call…she answered to his.

Since making contact with Sister Rita, we’ve learned Hammer is being investigated for another murder. This one took place in an Arizona prison in 2015.

Sister Rita says she will continue to write Hammer.