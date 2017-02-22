Nine-year-old Vigo County child dies weighing just 15 lbs, four arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after the death of a nine-year-old child.

At just before 4:00 a.m. on February 21st, medical teams responded to a home at 11321 E. Lewsader Avenue in Northern Vigo County.

The call was in response to the nine-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

The child later died at Union Hospital.

Police said in a press conference nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner weighed just 15 lbs.

Sheriff Ewing said the child suffered from cerebral palsy and was blind.

After an investigation, police served a search warrant at the home.

They arrested 33-year-old Chad Kraemer, 56-year-old Hubert Kraemer, 53-year-old Robin Kraemer, and 30-year-old Sarah Travioli.

All four were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli were also charged with failure to report child neglect.