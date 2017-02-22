Police arrest man after investigation into battery of young girl

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police arrest a man after allegations of battery against a young family members.

Indiana State Police say officers arrested 24-year-old Zachery Spidle Wednesday morning.

Officers spent 12 days investigating allegations of felony battery of a six-year-old girl.

During investigation, officers found information leading them to believe that Spidle became agiated at the girl and grabbed her neck in a forceful manner, causing “various contusions.” Police say this happened around February 10th.

Spidle faces one charge of felony battery.