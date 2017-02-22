Prescription drop off box behind Casey Police Dept. removed after being misused

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) – The drug drop off box is now missing from its usual spot behind the Casey Police Department.

Casey Police Chief Mark Jenkins says the department had to take the box down because people weren’t following the rules.

Jenkins had posted several signs about not putting certain materials like loose pills or liquids in the box. He says it’s frustrating because the signs were constantly removed and ignored.

“We shouldn’t be having to dispose of peoples’ syringes, inhalers, those types of things,” Jenkins stated. “That’s not our job. We just want to make sure, our main goal was to make sure we didn’t have prescription drugs, especially prescription drugs that are commonly abused in households that have children.”

Jenkins says the box will likely return in the future but it will be placed inside the police department.

He says the box will only be for prescription medications.