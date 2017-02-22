Speed limit in Illinois could be going up

ILLINOIS (WTHI) – Things may be speeding up in the ‘Land of Lincoln’ that’s if a bill to raise the speed limit is passed.

The proposal is to raise the speed limit by five miles an hour.

That means the state highway limit would go up to 60 miles an hour and the interstate speed would go up to 75.

News 10 spoke with a few motorists to get their thoughts.

“They all pass me up and I’ve been doing the speed limit and they just run by me like I’m standing still,” said Illinois resident, Robert Weber. “So if all the other traffic is doing it, I think we should be doing’ it.”

“On 70 here, I think raising it above 70 could possibly be an issue,” said traveler Jesse Francis. “Because I see a lot of accidents on this road as I come through, semi trucks and what not. I think even adding even five miles an hour over I just think that you’re asking for situations to arise.”

The next hearing of the bill has not been set yet. News 10 will continue to follow this story.