Sweating it out to end veteran suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – 22 veterans die because of suicide each day according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Community members gathered today to put an end to that stat.

They dedicate an hour of their day to sweat it out for our nation’s heroes. Participants complete 22 exercises in honor of the 22 veterans who take their life because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Playing on that number, they also do 22 reps of each exercise.

Common Ground Crossfit and Yoga in Terre Haute offered eight classes throughout the day for the cause.

All the money raised today will go to Operation Ward’s service dog program to help veterans with mental illness.

A veteran himself, Tom McBroom has seen the impact this career can have on a soldier’s life.

“It’s not just the young ones coming back from combat, someone could lose their wife or a family member and feel all alone,” said McBroom. “So I think it’s important to make people aware that unfortunately 22 people do kill themselves that served in our military each day.”

If you’d like to donate to this cause, click here: www.operationward57.org/donate