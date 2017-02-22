“We encourage all of our students to come” ISU holds annual spring Career Fair



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Sycamores got the chance to meet one-on-one with potential employers.

On Wednesday, Indiana State University held their spring career fair.

This gave students and alumni the opportunity to interact with representatives from several organizations and companies

“We encourage all of our students to come because you never know who you’ll meet or what opportunities will arise because of this event,” explained Danielle Burgess with the ISU Career Center.

“An opportunity like this is beneficial for many reasons,” student Karl Hartwig explained. “One, you have a lot of great companies in one area and you get the chance to talk to people you normally wouldn’t get to through a resume submission.”

More than 100 companies are participating in the spring career fair.