Witness recalls scene after vehicle crashes into nursing home

KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – A bizarre morning for residents in Knightsville.

A loud boom and then emergency crews rushing to the scene.

Tim Conner pointed out the damage in the side of the nursing home.

He says it was a very abrupt wake up call for his Wednesday morning.

“Ha! A very, very large crash. Go to the door and an SUV setting in the side of the nursing home,” Conner said.

Conner says the SUV appeared to be driving down Stunkard Street.

He thinks the brakes didn’t work and the vehicle went through the intersection, between the two large poles and on into the nursing home.

He says he was thinking the worst for his own things after the loud noise.

“I actually figured somebody had hit my truck,” Conner said. “You know, the way they go up and down through here that was the first thing that hit my mind. Somebody hit the truck.”

Miraculously the area that this vehicle hit is a shower room.

Staff here at the nursing home tell News 10 that at the time of the accident nobody was in the shower.

“What would it have been if they’d hit that 7200 KV line?” Conner asked. “And it went into the nursing home. Or the gas meter! I’d have been having to evacuate and I wouldn’t have liked that at all.”

The nursing home staff declined to go on camera.

They tell us they’re not sure what is next for their building.

But they say they’re thankful their staff was able to follow their protocols and make sure everybody was safe.

“They threaded a needle,” Conner said. “I mean that was probably the neatest thing I’ve ever seen actually. But at the same time look how dangerous it was.”

News 10 has reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to learn more on what happened with this crash.

We have yet to hear back.