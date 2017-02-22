Woman arrested for burglary after accused of stealing from deceased homeowner

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One woman is behind bars accused of stealing from a homeowner who passed away.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lori Rollins, 52, for burglary.

Police say a witnesses saw Rollins and another man removing items from a home in Clinton after the homeowner had passed away.

Rollins questioned and police say she confessed to entering the home and removing several items. The male suspect has yet to be located.

Rollins was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail.