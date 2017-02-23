Delphi teen records suspect before her death; police hope it leads to arrest



DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Media now know one of the teenage girls found dead last week in Carroll County picked up her cellphone and hit the record button before she was killed. Police are offering up to $41,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, police called 14-year old Libby German a hero for capturing a recording of the suspect or suspects, including the photos released last week.

German and her friend, 13-year-old Abby Williams, were found dead near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, a day after they’d been reported missing.

Police released a small portion of an audio clip in which you can hear someone saying three words — “down the hill.” Click here to listen to the audio to see if you recognize the voice.

“Even though it’s just a little bit – three words, I think with repetitiveness and people continuing to hear it, someone is going to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, I know that voice,’” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

German had the presence of mind to hit record on her phone and because of that, police were not only able to release still frames of the suspect but an audio clip too.

“She did it. She did it, and one day I’m going to thank her,” said Carter.

But first, police need your help identifying the person or persons who did this to Libby and Abby. The recording was longer than what has been released. Police won’t release anymore to protect the integrity of the investigation, but they’ve seen the video and likely won’t be able to stop thinking about it.

“Imagine what that must be like, it’s generally and very likely will be one of the last things these ladies and gentleman see for the rest of their lives before they go to sleep,” said Carter.

News 18 asked, “Do you expect to release anything else from that video?”

Carter replied, “I hope we don’t have to, I hope what we’ve released is enough. I hope that people will take a step back and they’ll do what I suggested – a piece, a part, a thing, not a face, not necessarily a face, but a piece of clothing, a walk, a stride, a right hand in a pocket.”

The FBI released a behavioral analysis of the suspect.

“Did this individual travel unexpectedly? Did they change their appearance? Did they shave their beard? Cut their hair? Change the color of their hair?” said Greg Massa, FBI assistant special agent in charge.

Police ask you to think back to last Monday, did someone call into work sick? Did someone cancel plans unexpectedly?

“Did their behavior change? Is their sleep pattern different now? Did they start abusing drugs or alcohol where as they would not have?” said Massa.

These are the little details police want to know about as soon as possible.

“For Libby and Abby. For this community,” said Carter. “That frankly to ensure that good trumps evil, and it will.”

If you know anything or think you may know something, call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at 844-459-5786. You can also report information to the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.

Investigators have also added an email address where you can send tips. That address is abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.