First responders honored at banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Firefighters and paramedics answer the call of service 24-hours a day, every day of the year.

Thursday evening, local first responders received extra recognition.

First financial bank held its 12th annual awards ceremony.

The evening was complete with dinner and a special presentation.

This year, Charles Karr received the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Diana Price received Paramedic of the Year.

Chief Jeff Fisher said these awards are well deserved. “This is not the chief just giving out awards. This is the whole department sending in information on what firefighters they think deserve awards. It’s from their peers so it means that much more,” said Fisher.