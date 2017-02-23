Following tragic death family friend details relationship between guardians and 9-year-old boy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 is taking a closer look at the family who cared for Cameron. What was life like inside that home on Lewsader Avenue? A close friend is opening up, in hopes of shedding a light on what, he said, is the untold story.

During a Wednesday night press conference Sheriff Greg Ewing referred to Cameron’s guardians as “animals.” Those close to the family tell News 10’s Lindsey Yates the harsh words do not describe the people who they know to be caring and compassionate.

“For 9 years it’s been every waking moment with that child, every day with him,” said Joe Emmons. He is a family friend who speaks highly of Robin and Hubert Kraemer.

Emmons said they welcomed Cameron with open arms after a pending adoption with another family fell through. They became his guardians at just three-days-old. Raising Cameron was a challenging task, he was born with Cerebral Palsy and was also blind. Cameron required 24-hour care, was restricted to his bed and had never attended school.

According to court documents, he was given baby food and formula. Robin stated, Cameron used to eat protein shakes but they had become too expensive. The insurance had quit paying for them.

“He was not the length or height of a normal 9-year-old, by any means, and you could tell his condition had a lot to do with it,” said Emmons.

Was Cameron’s condition the reason he was found dead inside the Vigo County home? According to officials, he died of starvation. Cameron weighed less than 15-pounds when he went into cardiac arrest. “So, if she (Robin) didn’t care, why would she put her hand on that kids back to feel his heartbeat, and make sure every morning he is all right,” said Emmons.

Questions remain about what happened inside the now empty house, as Robin Kraemer and three others sit behind bars accused of starving Cameron to death. Despite backlash, family members maintain the boy was well fed, cared for, and loved.

“It’s not good, but if you look into detail, it’s not what it seems. Just like the say, don’t judge a book by its cover,” said Emmons.

Yates also spoke with neighbors who declined to go on camera. We’re told they did not know Cameron, but believe his tragic death should have never happened.

All four will be back in court next week. Their bond remains $250,000 with no 10 percent allowed and cash only.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.