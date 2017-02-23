ISP: Vincennes man arrested for driving while intoxicated and several other charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police report a 25-year-old from Vincennes was arrested Wednesday evening for driving while intoxicated.

An ISP Trooper reports a vehicle was traveling the wrong way Wednesday evening just before 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North 3rd Street in Vincennes. ISP also reports the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver was identified as Alexander Dugas, 25 of Vincennes.

Indiana State Police reports during the traffic stop the Trooper detected an odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. “After Dugas performed all the field sobriety tests he fled on foot southbound in the alley between 3rd and 4th Street,” a press release from Indiana State Police said.

Officials report Dugas continued west on Seminary Street and then south on 3rd Street. He then ran between a couple of houses in the 400 block of North 3rd Street and attempted to jump over tall fences.

He was then caught and taken into custody without incident.

Officials report Dugas had a blood alcohol content of .15 percent. He was taken to the Knox County Jail for charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.