Man arrested in Vincennes for a charge of child molesting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A man was arrested Thursday morning for a charge of child molesting.

The Vincennes Police Department reports Robert D. Like was arrested just after 8:30 a.m. at 1221 Upper 11th in Vincennes.

The press release states he was arrested for a level 1 felony charge of child molesting. The Vincennes Police Department reports this was a joint investigation with Department of Homeland Security.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates when information becomes available.