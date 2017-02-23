Multiple vehciles involved in accident that killed one in Vermilion County, Illinois

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police report multiple vehicles were involved in an accident that killed one early Wednesday morning on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County, Illinois.

The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. (CT) near the 211.5 milepost. ISP reports a Chrysler mini-van with seven occupants were traveling west on I-74 in foggy condition.

Officials report the driver was unable to negotiate a curve, entered the median, struck a concrete bridge support, overturned and stopped in the eastbound passing lane. That is when officials report an eastbound vehicle struck the van, killing a passenger in the van.

After the initial accident, several rear-end crashes happened and involved multiple vehicles.

Illinois State Police report the vehicles involved were from Henning, Illinois, Virginia, Joseph, Illinois, Danville, Illinois, Springfield, Illinois, Mishawake, Indiana, Champaign, Illinois, Millersburg, Ohio, Cayuga, Indiana and Peoria, Illinois.

Traffic had to be re-routed off Exit 210 for about 6.5 hours. At this time the identity of the passenger killed is not being released.

Officials report seatbelts were worn. Illinois State Police reports there are charges pending.