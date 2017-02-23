Some in Greene County hopeful to boost tourism through a tax

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Pieces of history stand tall in the heart of Greene County.

Thousands and thousands of wheels have gone across the Tulip Trestle since the early 1900’s.

And it’s things like this that Malea Huffman with the Purdue Extension wishes more could see.

“I think that Greene County has a tremendous amount to offer,” Huffman said. “And a lot of hidden gems. We don’t want them to be hidden anymore.”

Showcasing things like the Tulip Trestle might become easier.

That would be thanks to an innkeeper tax, or a small tax put on overnight lodging.

Something Brianne Jerrels with Greene County Economic Development is hopeful for.

“One of the things we miss out on by not having this tax is we can’t properly advertise what we have as far as places to stay and things to see,” Jerrels said.

Showcasing the county’s treasures could give tourism the little boost they’re hoping for.

However, Jerrels knows some are against adding a tax.

But she hopes people can eventually see the benefit of having one.

“In lodging in 2015, Greene County had $1.6 million in revenues,” Jerrels said. “If we had the tax it would be around $75,000 in help that we could get to help with our tourism activities.”

And while the Tulip Trestle isn’t going anywhere, it’s one of the many pieces that Huffman hopes Greene County residents can be proud of.

“As pride in place improves, and becomes real, then you get more people coming because it’s like, oh yeah remember this? I can go see this! I can go to the trestle. I can see the train cross,” Huffman said. “And that builds excitement in your community and then you get even more visitors.”

The hope is to bring this innkeeper tax to county council by the end of March.

They’d like to be able to start collecting it in January of 2018.