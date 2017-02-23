Sullivan-Linton join together for Luke’s Team

This Friday Sullivan and Linton will renew their basketball rivalry. The two will be playing for much more than a game. The two communities have teamed up to sell t-shirts that fans will be wearing at the game.

They read:

Arrows with the Miners, instead of vs.

Luke’s Team.

Two teams, one cause.

This is all for 13-year old Luke Jones. Back in May the Sullivan youngster was diagnosed with brain cancer. He’s been in and out of the hospital, but is beating the cancer. Even though he still has a battle ahead of him, it hasn’t phased Luke. He has one of the best attitudes and has been so positive through this whole thing.

Proceeds from the shirt are going to Luke and the Jones family. Organizers say they raised almost $3,000.