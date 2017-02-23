“This is what he deserves? To be starved to death?” Four arrested in connection with death of 9-year-old to appear in court Thursday afternoon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The four suspects who were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a nine-year-old boy died weighing less than 15 pounds will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

This case began when Vigo County Central Dispatch received a 911 call early Tuesday morning for a nine-year-old in cardiac arrest. He was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, but was pronounced dead.

Vigo County Sheriff Ewing said the child, identified as Cameron Hoopingarner, suffered from cerebral palsy and was blind. During a press conference Sheriff Ewing stated Cameron required 24-hour care, was restricted to his bed and that he had never attended school.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE AT VIGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:



Officials arrested Chad Kraemer, 33, Hubert Kraemer, 56, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30, for neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians. Officials stated during the press release that Cameron had been in their care since he was three-days old but none of them were biologically related to him.

“It makes me mad, makes me mad that somebody could do this to a child, let alone a child that has physical handicaps and was blind…was given to a guardian to take care of. And this is how he gets treated? This is what he deserves? To be starved to death? What kind of animals are they?” Sheriff Ewing said.

Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli were also charged with failure to report child neglect.

All four suspects have a bond set at $250,000 with no 10 percent and cash only. They are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

There were two other children located inside the home. They have been taken into the care of Child Protective Services.

Editorial Note: As a rule, minors are usually not identified in criminal cases. But, Vigo County Sheriff Ewing stated they did not want the memory of Cameron to be forgotten and that is why they are releasing his name.