Democrats propose plan to pay for roads without taxing Hoosier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Hoosier drivers are one step closer to seeing gas prices rise. That comes after the Indiana house approved a roads plan that would increase gas prices by 10 cents.

It’s a bill backed by the Republican Party.

“I think it’s the most important bill that will go through the legislature in this session,” said Representative Clyde Kersey (D – Terre Haute).

House Bill 1002 passed the Indiana house last week 61 to 36. This road plan would increase the price at the pump and registration for cars.

It also proposes toll roads on Interstate 70 and Interstate 65. The bill is a 20-year plan to come up with $1 billion to fix roads long term.

“There is an alternative plan that is out there using existing funds to pay for highway construction rather than increasing taxes,” said Kersey.

Democrats are proposing a plan that would take the burden off Indiana taxpayers.

Kersey says they can create the necessary $1 billion by freezing wealthy tax breaks, using the entire sales tax on roads and borrowing from other funds like the surplus.

“How fair is it to tax the working people and cut taxes on corporations and banks?” said Kersey.

Republican Senator Jon Ford questions whether lawmakers should tap into other state accounts.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about the surplus but again if I look at my survey of constituents they do not want us to touch the surplus,” said Ford.

Kersey hopes lawmakers on the other side of the aisle can find a compromise between the two plans.

He says the state has to pass the bill one way or another for the safety of Hoosier drivers.

“If this bill comes down in April with the gas tax on it I will probably vote for it because I think we need it no matter what,” said Kersey.

The bill will be heard in the Roads and Transportation Committee where it will likely see changes before heading to the senate for a vote.