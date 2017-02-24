Four suspects arrested for death of 9-year-old face additional charges after testing positive for drugs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials report the four suspects who were arrested after a nine-year-old boy died from malnutrition all tested positive for drugs.

The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office reports the four suspects took recent drug tests that came back positive with methamphetamine.

This case began early Tuesday morning when Vigo County Central Dispatch received a 911 call that a child was in cardiac arrest. Vigo County Sheriff Ewing said the child, identified as Cameron Hoopingarner, was taken to Union Hospital but did not survive. Officials report Cameron was less than 15 pounds when he died.

Cameron suffered from cerebral palsy and was blind. Because of this he required 24-hour care.

Officials arrested Chad Kraemer, 33, Hubert Kraemer, 56, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30, for neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians. Officials stated during the press release that Cameron had been in their care since he was three-days old.

Since they all four tested positive for methamphetamine they will all face an additional charge of neglect of a dependent. Officials report Chad and Robin Kraemer along with Sarah Travioli also tested positive for THC.

Editorial Note: As a rule, minors are usually not identified in criminal cases. But, Vigo County Sheriff Ewing stated they did not want the memory of Cameron to be forgotten and that is why they are releasing his name.