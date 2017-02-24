Haute Life magazine puts out second edition; portion of proceeds goes to P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute magazine that’s focused on family, fashion and community launches their second edition!

The creators showed us their new copies of Haute Life Magazine and a portion of the proceeds benefit P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute.

Since their first issue launch in October they’ve noticed a huge response. So big, they’re looking into options of expanding to more cities.

“Indianapolis is on our radar and Evansville and other communities because everyone has a story somewhere,” explained co-creator, Yvette Morgan. “We really want to hear from some other women.”

For purchasing and advertising information, check out this link.

“We have other contributors making connections with over contributors on ladies we’re writing about,” co-creator Lori Mitchell explained. “So we have a really cool story like that for the april issue as well.”