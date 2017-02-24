Lafayette business benefits from winning Powerball ticket

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s the 7th largest jackpot win in Powerball history, and the ticket was sold at the Super-Test gas station on State Road 38 and Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette.

But it’s not just the person who bought the ticket who’s feeling like a winner.

“This is a big deal for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to have it happen here [in Lafayette],” said Super-Test manager Melinda Carter.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Carter got a call from the businesses owner, telling her the store had sold the winning Powerball ticket.

“I don’t even need to be the winner,” said Carter. “I feel like we are the winner.”

The business will be awarded $100,000 for selling the ticket.

“We’re just excited about the buzz, and the people and the community … coming together for this small gas station for a $435 million winner,” Carter said.

That winner will have to choose between taking an estimated lump sum of $263.5 million or payments on the $435 million over 30 years, before taxes.

“I hope they use it for a good cause,” Super-Test customer Mike Phelps said. “I hope they live a good life, their family members, extended friends and family have a good life. Hopefully, [they make] charitable donations, things of that nature – that’s what I would do.”

While the buzz has made for an exciting day, Carter said the good news comes at a time when it’s needed.

“I think it brings a positive note for everything that’s going on right now,” Carter added. “I know that there’s a lot of things that are really bad going on. But, like, for having a Powerball winner here in Lafayette, Indiana, you know – instead of anywhere else in the world – it’s amazing.”

The winning Powerball numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61, with a Powerball of 2.

So far, nobody has claimed the winning ticket. But the winner has 180 days to do so. After that, the money goes into an unclaimed prize fund.

We asked Hoosier Lottery officials when the ticket was purchased and if it was a quick pick, but they said they couldn’t release that information just yet.