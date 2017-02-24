Second suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at 4th and Oak in Terre Haute

Related Coverage Man arrested for Terre Haute armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The second suspect in a Terre Haute armed robbery is arrested and appears in court.

Marcus Blanton is being held on three counts including armed robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

This arrest stems from an incident back on Feb. 8 near 4th and Oak streets in Terre Haute. Two victims told police they were at 7th and Elm Bar when another suspect, identified as Justin Tyler, asked for a ride.

Police say Tyler allegedly pulled out two handguns and pistol whipped the victims once they arrived to his location.

Police say Tyler then took off in a different car that Blanton was allegedly driving.

Blanton is being held on $75,000.