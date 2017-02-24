Severe Risk Friday: thunderstorms, damaging wind and hail possible

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) — A potent cold front set to drag through the Wabash Valley late Friday afternoon will likely fire off a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of those thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe.

Setup: A potent cold front will run head first into a pool of warm air situated over the Valley. With strong wind speeds, an unstable atmosphere, and high dew points, the sky will be charged to make thunder, lightning, and strong wind speeds. In some cases, varying wind directions could be responsible for creating hail. The strongest and most severe storms look to land east of the viewing area, however, it’s not out of the question that some counties in the Valley wind up with a severe thunderstorm watch.

As a friendly reminder, a severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. They are accompanied by winds of 58 miles per hour or higher and/or hail 1″ in diameter.

Primary Severe Risk:

Damaging wind gusts (Sustained wind speeds between 15-20 mph; gusts 35+)

Cloud to ground lightning

A slight chance for large sized hail

Time: Keep eyes to sky and on your Storm Team 10 Mobile App between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM (EST) Friday.