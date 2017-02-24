Terre Haute City Council to consider another request to borrow funds from redevelopment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Next month, the Terre Haute City Council will consider a second request by the administration to borrow funds from redevelopment.

Last month, the council voted down a request by Mayor Duke Bennett to borrow $6 Million from redevelopment to help when the city is low on cash flow.

This typically happens in the months before the city receives its tax settlements.

News 10 obtained a copy of a resolution that details a second loan request. This one is for $5 Million with a four percent interest rate. The previous loan was interest-free.

This new loan, if passed, must be paid back by Dec. 31.