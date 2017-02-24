Vigo County Sheriff talks importance of reporting neglect and abuse

Related Coverage Four suspects arrested for death of 9-year-old face additional charges after testing positive for drugs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – 225,152. That’s the number of reports that came in to the Indiana child abuse and neglect hotline in 2016.

The death of Cameron Hoopingarner has put a face and a name with the topic of child abuse and neglect.

Something that Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing says is unfortunate but eye opening.

“You know, always when you have a tragedy like this with Cameron, um, you know, it brings it to the forefront,” Ewing said. “And, you know, it’s going to go back to what we use now every day in our lives, where if you see something say something.”

That’s why Sheriff Ewing wants people to know about the resources when it comes to reporting abuse. Calling your local law enforcement agencies, or even reaching out to state and national hotlines are all options.

“I think you can see from different arrests through time that you know, does it occur here? Well yes it does occur here,” Ewing said. “I think that the big key is though is getting people to recognize it and then what to do with it.”

Though you can report abuse and neglect anonymously, Sheriff Ewing hopes that people would be willing to come forward and stand up for other children like Cameron.

“We’ve gotten so far away from wanting to help one another, or whatever the case may be, um, what I would ask somebody is why wouldn’t you give your name? Because it’s the right thing to do,” Ewing said. “It’s the right thing. Especially in this particular case, had somebody come forward and notified the proper authorities, that’s the right thing to do.”

To report abuse locally call 911.

There are also numbers for both Indiana and Illinois.

There’s also important information on those websites for signs and what you need to know.