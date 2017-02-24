What’s next as Duke Energy wraps up community outreach concerning high energy bills?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – What’s next for Duke Energy customers? The company attempted to answer your questions during several days of community outreach. This followed hundreds of complaints over higher than normal energy bills.

“We brought service agents out. We were able to identify some other contributing factors to high bills,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd, State President with Duke Energy.

At first, the company only pointed to cold temperatures and more energy usage. Through the process, they learned there could be several additional reasons for the increase.

“As we identified issues, especially if it was attributed to any errors that we may have made, we worked it our with the customer to correct it,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd.

Some bills were adjusted due, in large part, to meter reading errors. In certain cases, customer usage was underestimated or overestimated. Despite doubts, Duke Energy maintains smart meters appear to be accurate. “At this point in time we are 98% completed in putting smart meters out there. I think the public will understand that it’s going to be a benefit for them too,” said Rick Burger with Duke Energy of Terre Haute.

More than 500 customers took advantage of the two week outreach. During which, Duke Energy said their intention was to be transparent.

“The feedback that I have received, and I appreciate our customers giving us feedback, they may not have liked the answer, but they understood the reasons why,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd.

Duke Energy said they hope high bill concerns are in the past but if not, they want you to reach out. Call the customer service line at 1-800-521-2232.