Dancing for a cause: State Dance Marathon kicks off at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Busting a move for a great cause!

Dancers are moving and grooving at Indiana State University at the State Dance Marathon.

The marathon benefits Riley Hospital For Children, a local hospital in the Children’s Miracle Network.

The dancing raises thousands of dollars each year for the cause. For one family, their connection with Riley Hospital means a lot.

“I think the biggest thing is the compassion,” said Amy Vogel, “Not only the doctors and nurses gave us, but just the other patients that were there and how connected they are, and it’s really cool to be able to learn that compassion and be able to open it up to other parts of our lives.”

While the marathon kicked off at 4 p.m., it will go on until midnight! News 10’s Kiley Thomas will have a recap of the event Sunday night on News 10.