“It’s a total loss.” Fire destroys businesses and home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fire crews lined the streets of US 41 and US 36 in Rockville Saturday morning. A fire engulfed two businesses and an apartment in a matter of minutes.

“The winds fed it, we couldn’t stop it,” said Jim Veach, Fire Chief for Rockville Fire Department.

The 25 mile per hour winds fanned the flames leaving crews unable to put out the fire.

Veach says the liquor store, the barber shop and the apartment attached to the two businesses are completely destroyed.

“We had to have water shuffled to us, so we have nine departments out here, the whole county helping,” said Veach.

Officials say two people living in the apartment were in the building when the fire started. One is being treated for minor burns.

No one else was injured.

News 10 also spoke with the State Fire Marshal on scene. He says they’re still investigating what caused the fire.

The owner of the building watched from a distance as her property was engulfed in flames. She told news 10 she appreciated the outpouring of community support.

“As you can see it’s very windy out here, it’s very cold, so anything we can do to help them we want to do that,” said Lindsay Brewer, Disaster Program Specialist for the West Central chapter of Red Cross.

All the area’s fire crews were needed on scene so the Red Cross stepped in to help. Volunteers kept the nine fire departments hydrated and fed as they battled the fire for hours.

“Right now we can’t get in it, a lot of the roof is down, it’s not safe for us to go in there so we’re not going to jeopardize somebody,” said Veach.

Crews wait for extra help to tear down the building before they can get inside to investigate what started the fire.

Knowing what once stood as someone’s business and another’s home will soon be an empty lot.

News 10 will continue to reach out to the state’s fire marshal to find out what caused the fire.