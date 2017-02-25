One person dead, three separate accidents temporarily close part of interstate

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Officials are currently investigating three separate accidents in Clark County.

Illinois State Police reports Interstate 70 eastbound in Clark County is closed, stretching from Casey to east of Martinsville.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 one person has died.

Officials say eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto U.S. 40 at Casey (Exit 129) and returning to I-70 at Marshall (marker 147).

Officials want motorists to be aware and alert that westbound traffic is temporarily stopped as a fully engulfed tractor/trailer fire is being extinguished.