Bringing New Orleans flair to Terre Haute: Swope Art Museum hosts Mardi Gras fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A party with New Orleans flair takes over the Swope Art Museum!

It’s part of the 9th Annual Mardi Gras Party and Fundraiser.

Swope King and Queen candidates have a few months to raise as much money as they can for the museum. The winners are then crowned the king and queen title.

Organizers say it’s exciting to have so many people show up and cut loose for the event.

“It makes us feel great that they’re all coming here to support the Swope,” said Hilda Andres, Director of Community Engagement, “We want to be more relevant in the community and this helps us do our programming.”

Saturday’s event also featured a tribute to local radio DJ Matt Luecking, who passed away in 2016.

As for next year’s Mardi Gras event, it will be the 10th anniversary.