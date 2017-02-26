IL State Police investigating Coles County death

OAKLAND, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police are investigating a death in Coles County, Illinois.

It happened Sunday morning in Oakland around 6:15 central time.

Illinois State Police District 10 say they were requested to help the Oakland Police Department with a death investigation.

Officials are investigating a deceased man found on the road.

His body was found at Danville Road at East Blevins Street in Oakland.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 5 Investigations are also assisting with the case.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information about this case to contact Illinois State Police District 10 at 217-867-2050.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.