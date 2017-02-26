Maple Fair makes for a sweet tradition

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – What a sweet way to wrap up a weekend!

This weekend was the annual Parke County Maple Fair.

The festival was started by the Covered Bridge Association in 1964. It featured tours of Sugar Camps Foxworthy, Williams & Teague, Smiley’s Camp and Sweetwater Farms, and of course, a lot of maple-themed goodies!

“This is maple season in Parke County,” said Kathy Knapke, Nuts & Such, “It’s when the water rises up from the ground, into the trees and falls back down at night when the weather is right, and it’s an age-old tradition to make maple sugar, maple syrup and we’ve celebrated it in Parke County for many years.”

The fair will take place again next weekend. Clear your calendar for March 4th-5th and head on over to Parke County.