Names released in Clark County fatal accident on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Names have been released from Saturday’s fatal accident in Clark County, Illinois.

It happened just before 4 p.m. central time at mile marker 135 on I-70 Eastbound.

Illinois State Police say a semi truck was slowed to a near stop due to another crash on I-70.

That’s when a FedEx truck came up behind the semi, and failed to slow down.

Police say the FedEx truck struck the semi’s trailer.

They say it caused extensive damage to the FedEx truck which also caught fire.

The driver and passenger of the FedEx truck died as a result of the crash.

They were Khcicha Gogoladze and Ivan Koudla, both of New York State.

The driver of the semi, James Weaver of Missouri, was not injured.