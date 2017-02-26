Riley Dance Marathon hits close to home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University hosted its annual State Dance Marathon Saturday. It’s a student-lead fundraiser where all the money goes to Riley Hospital for Children.

The students raised $116,850.99.

“I think it’s one of the coolest things in the world to see all these people who have a passion for Riley come together for one night,” said Dylan Stolz, president of Dance Marathon.

It’s a day Evan Austin knew he had to fly home for.

“There are some things you just have to be a part of and I don’t care that I’m 1,000 miles away, Riley is important,” said Austin.

A Terre Haute native himself, Austin was in and out of Riley Hospital at a young age. There he was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that affected the growth of his legs.

“It sucks being a kid in the middle of summer and you look out your window and you just want to play,” said Austin.

He hated that his body wouldn’t let him run, jump or even walk like his friends. But swimming made those frustrations go away.

“It was where I was most calm, and most peaceful, and most okay with being me,” said Austin.

Austin let his competitive nature drive him. In 2012, he got the call he had been waiting for. He made the United State’s Paralympic team.

Austin competed at the Paralympics in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016. A journey he shares now to inspire other Riley kids so they don’t think their conditions have to stop them from greatness.

“Swimming was just my avenue for success and this is what this State Dance Marathon is about. These funds gives these kids chances,” said Austin.