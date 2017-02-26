Rose-Hulman awaits tournament draw

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — After securing a spot in the NCAA Division-III women’s basketball tournament for the first time in program history, Rose-Hulman now must wait to find out who the team will face in the first round.

The Fighting Engineers clinched an automatic berth in the national tournament Saturday with a 50-40 win over Transylvania in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game. The team will be able to watch Monday’s tournament selection show with confidence, knowing that “Rose-Hulman” will appear on the screen.

As the team awaits the tournament announcement, the women are confident that they will be able to build on their success so far this season. The Engineers have won 14-straight games, the second-longest winning streak in program history.