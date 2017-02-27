40-60 person fight leads to alleged shooting incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man is behind bars after a weekend incident at a Terre Haute night club.

It happened in the early morning hours of February 26th at The Verve.

The Verve is located in Terre Haute at 7th and Wabash Avenue.

Just before 3:00 a.m. police responded to a fight involving 40-60 people.

When police broke up that fight, some of the people involved allegedly drove to the 2700 block of Fenwood Avenue.

According to the victim, 25-year-old Devon Todd got out of a car and threw a brick through the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim tried to drive away, Todd allegedly pulled out a handgun, firing several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim then reportedly hit Todd with their vehicle.

Todd allegedly fled the scene.

None of the people inside of the vehicle were injured.

On Monday, police arrested Devon Todd charging him with four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.