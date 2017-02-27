CODA receives big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of women that gives generously set their attention on domestic abuse victims.

100 Plus Women Who Care gave $15,000 to Vigo County CODA.

CODA stands for ‘The Council on Domestic Abuse.’

That group’s director says the money will help update laundry facilities.

It’ll also help pay for food and supplies.

CODA recently increased their shelter size.

They say the donation could not have come at a better time.

“It’s clear that people are coming forward to get help. They’re also interested to make a difference. So, our work expands. The cost of it does not diminish,” Margaret Roby said.

