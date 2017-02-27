Court dates set for two of the four accused in nine-year-old child’s death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A judge sets a trial date for two of the four people charged in connection to a nine-year-old boy’s death.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office arrested the group when a forensic pathologist determined Cameron Hoopengarner died as a result of starvation.

Officials held a news conference last Thursday releasing details in this case.

Chad Kraemer will stand trial on July 24th and Sarah Travioli will stand trial on July 31st, one week later.

Both face four charges in all, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Meanwhile, Hubert and Robin Kraemer, who were also arrested in the case, will return to court later this week.

We anticipate the judge will set trial dates for these two as well.

Several people attended Monday’s proceedings in support of the Kraemer family.

One man accused police of slandering the family.

Travioli’s family refused to go on camera.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the late latest as it becomes available.