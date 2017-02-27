State Police say fatality possibly due to hit and run crash in Oakland, Illinois

OAKLAND, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police have released the name of a deceased man found in Oakland, Illinois on Sunday.

Police say the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Hoskinson of Oakland, Illinois.

That’s in Coles County.

State Police say just after 6 A.M. Sunday morning, ISP District 10 was requested to assist the Oakland Police Department with the investigation of a dead male found on the roadway at Danville Road at E. Blevins Street in Oakland.

Officials say an autopsy was performed on Hoskinson Monday in Champaign County.

The Illinois State Police, Traffic Crash Reconstruction Officers, and Zone 5 Agents are investigating Hoskinson’s death as a fatality, potentially involving a hit and run crash.

Police say the suspect vehicle may have driver’s side damage, broken driver’s side headlights, and possible hood damage.

They think this because of large headlight fragments left at the scene of the crash.

Officials say they could possibly be from a 2009-2012 sport utility vehicle, most likely a Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, or GMC Acadia.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to contact the Illinois State Police.

You can reach District 10 at 217-867-2050.