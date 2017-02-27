Fork in the Road: The chicken ball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Bacon is a staple for our Fork in the Road team.

They heard about a local restaurant that combines bacon, cheese, and chicken into a ball of deliciousness.

The Fork in the Road team made the trip to Terre Haute Regional Airport to give it a try.

Welcome to McGlynn’s Macelleria.

It’s a new dining spot at the airport.

You can order breakfast, lunch, or even get a deli sandwich or some fresh cuts of meat for home.

“You can only do so much stuff when you’re retired, so….” Roscoe McGlynn laughed.

Roscoe retired from a military career with the Navy.

He jumped right into business with his wife making great food for hungry customers.

“It just caught on,” he said.

That ‘it’ he is talking about is a creation that gets the attention of a lot of folks who stop in.

Here’s how it’s made…

– They take a chicken breast and smoked gouda cheese and dice them up

– They lay the bacon over a little ladle…and then wrap bacon around it (seven pieces in fact)

– They rub brown sugar over the outside of it and bake or grill it

That is how you make a Chicken Ball.

If you want to give it a try, McGlynn’s Macelleria is located inside of the east end of the Terre Haute Regional Airport terminal.

To learn more, click here.