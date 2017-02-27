Headquarters for Delphi double homicide investigation moves to larger building

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Although no arrests have been made in connection to the death of two Carroll County teens, authorities remain hopeful justice will be served.

News 18 spoke with Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby on Sunday. He says many valuable state, federal and local officers are working the around the clock on the case.

Investigators have moved their headquarters from the Delphi municipal building to the former Carroll-White REMC building in Delphi. The new location gives authorities more room to evaluate thousands of tips.

Leazenby says they are appreciative of all the tips investigators have received so far.

“It just a matter of getting to the right phone call or the right piece of information of being able to put it into play,” Leazenby said. “I feel very assured we’re gonna successfully conclude this.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. A $50,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information. People can report information anonymously.