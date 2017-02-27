Inpatient Hospice Center in the works

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Compassion and Care. Two priorities of an inpatient hospice unit coming to the Wabash Valley.

After a $2.1 million capital campaign, building can begin for the Hospice Center at Union Hospital.

The facility will be in Union West’s fifth floor and span 4,450 feet.

Officials say it will offer eight private patient rooms, a family room, children’s area, laundry room, quiet room and areas for medical providers and equipment.

Artist renditions of the unit show a warm and inviting atmosphere, instead of sterile white walls.

This includes warm hardwood floors, lots of lighting, and brick fireplace detail.

This is the first and only facility within a 60-mile radius of Terre Haute.

It’s a service that hospice officials say is a long time coming.

Officials say it will be a place where many generations can come together in a peaceful and unique homelike setting that promotes comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

They say patients will receive the highest level of care around-the-clock.

A press conference will be held Monday at the future site of the inpatient hospice center.

News 10’s Lacey Clifton will be there as officials behind the hospice center celebrate the completion of the capital campaign.

She’ll have more details tonight on News 10.